BJP govt has worked for prosperity of all sections: Khattar

Tuesday said that his government has worked for the prosperity all sections of society in the last four years,.

He said this while addressing workers from the unorganized sector at a state-level function of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM).

"The has worked for prosperity of people belonging to all sections, including poor and labourers, by ensuring them the benefit of various schemes and programmes," said.

On thes occasion, the also gave registration letters and incentive money of Rs 5,100 each to the first 10 workers registered under the PM-SYM scheme.

Over 300 central and schemes are being run for the welfare for the poor, he said.

The government has set up Antyodaya Saral Kendras and Atal Seva Kendras at villages to make schemes of various departments available under one roof, said.

He announced that the premium amount of Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month under the PM-SYM scheme would be borne by the from June.

The amount of premium under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana will also be borne by the state government in the future, Khattar said.

The said unique identity card of each family is being prepared in the state to ensure that eligible families get the benefit of various schemes in a transparent manner.

