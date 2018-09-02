PM congratulates Indian contingent for best-ever performance in Asian Games

As come to a close, Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance, the best for the country in the history of the Asiad



With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, India's medal tally stood at 69, a step up from Incheon four years ago when they won 65.

equalled the 15-gold tally of the 1951 inaugural but the country had never won 24 silvers before. Overall, maintained its top-10 rank by finishing eighth yet again.

"I once again congratulate the Indian contingent ... The 2018 Games have been the best for in the history of Every who took part in the Games is India's pride," he said in a series of tweets.

He pointed out that during the Asian Games, India consolidated its position in events where it has historically been strong and won laurels in those in which it has not performed so well in the past.

This is an extremely positive sign and it augurs well for Indian sports, he said.

"I salute the coaches, support staff, parents, family and friends of the athletes. Thank you for constantly supporting our champions," the PM said.

He also congratulated the Indonesian for hosting a memorable event. "These games witnessed great performances by the athletes and wonderfully manifested the spirit of sportsmanship," wrote on

