Kim Jong-un's sister makes public appearance in 52 days

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has appeared in public for the first time in almost two months and shortly after a South Korean report that she had been temporarily demoted following the failed summit, reported on Tuesday.

The (KCNA) reported that and his sister arrived with several regime heavy-weights at one of the famous mass gymnastic shows held on Monday in Pyongyang, reports news.

In the images released by KCNA, is pictured sitting in the box to the right of Kim Jong-Un's wife, Ri Sol-Ju, who in turn is seated on the left of her husband.

The last time appeared in public was 52 days ago, during the inaugural session of the 14th legislature of the

Considered her brother's right hand, Kim Yo-jong's absence during Kim Jong-un's visit to in April to meet with drew the media's attention.

On May 31, the South Korean conservative daily Chosun Ilbo reported that the regime had carried out a major purge after the failure of the denuclearisation summit with the US in February in which possibly included Kim Yo-jong's temporary removal from her duties.

The summit between and US broke up early with no agreement on denuclearisation between the two sides.

