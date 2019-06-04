JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

It's a happy dressing room after England win: Hafeez

Business Standard

Gadkari takes charge of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Holding his previous portfolio, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari is credited with reviving the languishing road projects from the UPA era and putting highway development on fast track.

While road building momentum continues, he will now have to further raise the scale of construction to create more jobs and bolster private investment.

In his previous term, Gadkari was considered a star performer working on multiple fronts to bid out new projects on innovative Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

--IANS

nk/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 10:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU