US on Sunday said could become one of the world's "great economic powers" if it relinquished its nuclear arsenal, ahead of his summit with

In a series of tweets on the eve of his departure for this week's summit in Hanoi, Trump also praised and for enforcing sanctions on while insisting he had a "great relationship with Kim."



" Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the world. Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation!" he wrote.

Trump said he and Kim "both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Denuclearization?"



Their groundbreaking summit in June produced only a vague statement on the denuclearization of the

Kim is demanding the lifting of punishing sanctions while insists that the measures must remain in place until gives up its nuclear arsenal.

In his tweets, Trump spoke highly of China's Xi Jinping, saying he had been "very helpful" in his support for the summit.

"The last thing wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door. Sanctions placed on the border by and have been very helpful.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)