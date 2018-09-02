Kiren Rijiju urges to make cities cycle friendly

of State for Home Affairs on Sunday urged citizens to make cities cycle friendly.

"With the Movelo Cyclothon, is introducing the people of with the future of mobility. Let us together make a move for better cities and a better India," the said while interacting with the crowd at Delhi Movelo Cyclothon at Gate here.

He expressed his happiness to flag off and also joined the cyclothon organised by NITI Aayog, thanked for their support and the enthusiastic cyclists for their participation.

has organised the cycle rally to promote cycling and raise awareness about its role in mobility.

tweeted: "Phenomenal experience! We need to move people, not cars. Cycling is the way to go for a healthier life and a less polluting city. Cycling lanes are a must for Indian cities."

He said that Rijiju was one of the fittest ministers.

"Cycling is the future of and I am delighted to see such a great turnout at today's (Sunday) Movelo Cyclothon," he said.

Children, senior citizens and people from all walks of life gathered at the Movelo Cyclothon here.

