Being fit in middle-age may not prevent you from CVD risk

While a lot of middle-aged adults have begun exercising, after realising its potential health benefits, new research claims that even the fittest among them are not immune to (CVD)-- and they often do not have any symptoms.

The study, from the (UBC) in Canada, highlights how important it is for middle-aged adults to have their doctor check their risk factors, especially if they have high blood pressure, or a family history of

refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, (angina) or

"We all know that is good for us--it can help prevent a range of health problems and diseases, from to depression," said Barbara Morrison, doctoral student at the UBC.

"However, even if you are really active, our findings suggest that you still can't outrun your risk factors," she added.

For the study, published in the journal BMJ Open Sport and Medicine, the team followed 798 "masters athletes" -- adults aged 35 and older who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity -- running to cycling, rowing and hockey -- at least three days a week.

Of the 798 athletes, 94 (11 per cent) were found to have significant CVD. Ten participants were found to have -- a blockage in their artery of 70 per cent or greater -- despite not having any symptoms.

While the results may seem alarming, Morrison emphasised that it does not mean middle-aged adults should stop exercising.

Moreover, it is also important to practice moderation when it comes to exercise, Morrison noted.

"There is no evidence that pushing to the limit will make you live longer or your heart stronger, but when taken to the extreme, it may have the potential to do harm," said Morrison.

