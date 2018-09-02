High BMI in early life linked to asthma risk later: Study

The growth of children in the first three years of their life affects the development of their lungs and the risk of at 10 years of age, says a study.

According to recent studies, excessive weight gain in the first years of life can be associated with lower function and a higher risk of childhood

The new study, led by in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, showed that the infants with the highest weight gain velocity and body mass index had lower function at 10 years of age.

Specifically, these children had a lower function related to the smaller airways in relation to their total volume.

The study also found that "the later the children reached their peak body mass index, the better their lung function and, in the case of boys, the lower the risk of asthma", said Maribel Casas,

"These results confirm that early childhood growth plays an important role in lung development," Casas added.

Although no relationship between height and weight growth and the risk of was observed, this disproportionate development of lung function could be a risk factor for the development of respiratory disease, the researchers said.

For the study, published in the journal Thorax, the team tracked 4,435 children in the from birth until 10 years of age.

The participants' weight and height were measured multiple times during the first three years of life.

The team examined whether early childhood growth patterns -- ascertained by taking repeated weight and height measurements during the first three years of the child's life -- affected respiratory at the age of 10 years.

