Kirti Azad files papers for Dhanbad LS seat

Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad filed his nomination papers on Saturday for Jharkhand's Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.
Only district level leaders were present during the occasion as Azad is facing protests by local Congress leaders who consider him an outsider.
Azad had joined the Congress in February. A three-time MP, he was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after some of his remarks were seen as a violation of party discipline.
He will face the BJP's sitting MP Pasupati Nath Singh.
Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, also filed her nomination papers from West Singhbhum seat.
