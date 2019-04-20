Injustice with Chaturvedi exposed Congress: Himachal CM

Chief Minister on Saturday said that the injustice with has exposed the "justice for all" slogan of

was compelled to leave the as no action was taken by against the party workers who misbehaved with her. She then joined the

He added that inhuman torture by the police after falsely accusing Sadhvi Pragya Thakur of "Hindu terrorism" was a disgusting example of the party's "justice to all" slogan.

"It is surprising that a person who cannot do justice to his party's is sharing the knowledge of justice to the whole country," Thakur said in a statement.

Addressing a meeting organised in favour of party candidate in Mashobra in district, Thakur said the Congress' record has worsened since 1947 as far as social justice is concerned.

He said that Thakur was falsely implicated and tortured for Hindu terrorism by the Congress government at a time when was the Congress

--IANS

vg/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)