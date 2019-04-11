Kishori Godbole to be seen in TV show 'Mere Sai...'

has been roped in to play the role of Baija Maa in "Mere Sai - Shradha Aur Saburi".

"My parents and I are strong believers of and when I was approached to play Baija Maa's role in the show, I considered it to be Baba's blessing. When the 'Mere Sai' team called me for an audition, I was overwhelmed and excited," Kishori said in a statement.

"Baija Maa was a very strong woman and used to take a stand up for the right in that era and she had an unshakable faith in Sai and this is the common thread of devotion I share with her. Also, I have previously worked with Sachin Ambre, who is the Collaborating with him again gives a different level of comfort and confidence.

"I am looking forward to do some wonderful work with the show and my character. With Baba's blessings, I trust the audience is going to accept me as Baija Maa," she added.

