Kyrgyz Republic pip India U-19 in penalty shootout

The Kyrgyz Republic Under-19 pipped India in the 9-12th place play-off decider of the Granatkin Memorial Tournament in a penalty shoot-out at the Turbostroitel, St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
After going down to 10 men in the second minute, India came out bravely to keep the scoreline unscathed in the first half. Akash Mishra (74') opened the scoreline for India before Emir (88') restored the parity two minutes to the end of the regulation time.
In the penalty shoot-out, Harmanpreet Singh, Sailo Lalchhanhima and Jitendra Singh missed the target while the Kyrgyz shooters were spot on to seal the fate of the game.
Now, India will face the losers of the play-off match between Armenia and Tajikistan in their final play-off match to decide the 11th and 12th position in the competition.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
