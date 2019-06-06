India U-19 lose to Moldova in football tourney

The U-19 team lost 1-2 to for their second defeat in the Tournament, here Thursday.

(34th minute) opened the scoring for before conceding two quick goals in the second half from the Moldovans.

Puscas Dan (54') drew parity for the European nation before (57') converted a spot kick to confirm their first win of the tournament.

made a couple of changes to the starting line-up, replacing and with and Vikram Partap Singh, respectively.

India showed their intent in the fourth minute when Jeakson Singh tried his luck from outside of the box, only to see his effort punched away by the opposition keeper. Within the next ten minutes, another attempt by the flew over the crossbar.

The Indian colts were playing a more purposeful and creative brand of and eventually, in the 31st minute, pulled the trigger to send the Indian dugout into wild celebrations.

Givson Singh started the attacking move from the middle before passing it to Ninthoi. The winger, on a counter-attacking move through the right flank, put in a well-directed cross to Rohit Danu, who made no mistake as he nodded it past the Maldova keeper.

India were able to hold onto the slender lead at the end of the first half.

After the resumption, tweaked their strategies and pushed India further to score the equaliser but the Indian defenders kept them at bay until the 54th minute, when found the target from outside of the box.

Two minutes later, pulled Cojocari down and the referee didn't think twice, awarding a penalty in favour of the European outfit. put it past Prabhsukhan Gill to give the lead for the first time in the match.

In the 76th minute, following a harsh challenge on Gill, Moldovan defender got the marching orders. Although Indians had the numerical advantage, their counterparts hung on to the lead until the final whistle to leave the ground with all three points.

India will play their final match of the group stage against on Saturday.

