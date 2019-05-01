Seats of your next SUVs could be made from biomaterials

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free are slowly, but surely becoming the norm in the auto industry as top luxury are now paving the way for made from different plat fibres such as those produced from or soybean or other sustainable materials.

From (JLR) to Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari, most are increasingly ditching the leather for

The seats of the Evoque, for example, are upholstered with premium alternatives to leather. According to JLR, the optional "Kvadrat" premium textile is made with 53 recycled plastic bottles per car.

Consumers can also choose " Melange" textile, produced from natural fibres that need significantly less water when growing, JLR claims in ts website.

From wheel arches to carpets, more than 16kg of recycled materials feature throughout this luxury SUV, diverting thousands of tonnes of plastic from landfill, it says.

The Company has been using soybean-based foam as a key material in the seat cushions, seat backs and head-rests in a lot of its vehicles since 2011.

In fact, now features at least eight sustainable materials in its vehicles -- soy, wheat, rice, castor, kenaf (hibiscus), tree cellulose, jute and coconut.

It's not just seats where sustainable materials are being now used. According to (PETA), a non-profit organisation, many cars come with the option to select leather-free interiors, including steering wheels or gear shifts.

