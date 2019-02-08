Ladakh to be J&K's third administrative division

In a landmark decision, the government on Friday declared as the third administrative division of the state.

An order issued by said: "The government has approved the creation of a separate administrative/revenue division for

"The division will comprise Leh and Kargil districts. Leh will be the division's headquarters."

The creation of two posts of of Police (IGP) has been sanctioned for the new division.

The order also approved the setting up of a committee under the chairmanship of to government, planning, development and monitoring department to identify the posts of divisional level heads of various departments that may be required for the new division; particularly their staffing pattern, roles and responsibilities and proposed location of these offices.

At present, the administrative affairs of were being looked after by divisional administration of the

For long, the people of Ladakh had been demanding the creation of a separate administrative or revenue division.

