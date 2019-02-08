Rahul in Bhopal

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived here in Madhya Pradesh on Friday to attend the "Aabhar" rally.

Senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Kamal Nath, welcomed him at the airport.

He flew down in a special aircraft to Bhopal.

Gandhi will hold discussions with party leaders here before leaving for Jamburi Maidan, where the rally is scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m. After the rally, he will fly back to Delhi.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 15:00 IST

