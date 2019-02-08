Pakistan to present strong case against Jadhav: Qureshi

Pakistan's has said that his country will present a strong case against alleged Indian Jadhav at the (ICJ) at a hearing scheduled for later this month.

Addressing a reception in on Thursday, Qureshi said: " has all the evidence against Jadhav of sabotage activities inside Jadhav has admitted to being involved in such activities."

"Pakistan's legal team will present its stance in the case at on the 19th of this month," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN, will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case from February 18 to 21 at the in

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage in April 2017 following which moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated on.

Pakistan had stated that "Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities" in denies all the charges.

Jadhav was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after illegally crossing into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials. Indian officials say he was abducted from and taken to Pakistan against his will.

--IANS

soni/bg

