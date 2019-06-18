'Lakshya' clocks 15 years, Hrithik gets nostalgic

As "Lakshya" clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, its lead said the film resonated with his phase of self discovery as an

"A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. 'Lakshya' resonated with my phase of self discovery as an It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and (Sidhwani)," Hrithik tweeted.

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of 'Lakshya', a film that will always be very special."

"Lakshya" is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by It also stars and

Farhan also marked the occasion with a post: "Feels like yesterday."

Hrithik plays the role of (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

