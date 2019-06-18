Big B starts shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow

-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar, here.
"One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say," Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.
The 76-year-old has just wrapped up shooting for the thriller "Chehre", which also features Emraan Hashmi.
"Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020.
Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and "October" fame, "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.
--IANS
dc/pg
