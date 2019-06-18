Salman takes his security team through 'highs, lows'

-
Superstar Salman Khan takes his fitness seriously. He made sure his security team helps him do that too.
He shared a quirky video in which Salman is seen taking his security team go through "highs and lows" and how he makes them feel "secure" around him. The actor is seen doing leg presses, with his security personnels as weights.
"After experiencing the highs and lows, my security has finally realised how secure they are with me," he captioned the video, where he was seen pushing his security staff up and down.
On the Bollywood front, Salman was just seen in "Bharat" alongside Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in "Dabangg 3" and "Inshallah".
