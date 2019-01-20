Land issue delaying second AIIMS project in Bihar

The second Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in which is scheduled to be set up in district is getting delayed owing to trouble in finalising land.

"We had finalised the land, but it is clashing with a heritage building. The location is not good and the state has been given the responsibility to find another slot for AIIMS," said a senior in the

Sources said the project was proposed in the 2015-16 Union Budget and the Centre had reminded the state to find some more alternative locations of around 200 acres along with

"For the moment, it is the state's responsibility to find an alternative land. All the other AIIMSs, as promised by the government, are approved. Only the one in is pending. The state may find another place in the same district or in any other district as per their choice," the added.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet cleared three more AIIMS - two in and one in

Apart from these, the government has already given its nod for AIIMS in Rae Bareli (U.P.), (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri in Guntur (A.P.), Gorakhpur (U.P.), Bathinda (Punjab), Guwahati (Assam), Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), (Tamil Nadu), and Deoghar (Jharkhand).

Six new AIIMS have already been made open for public service which are in Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), (Rajasthan), (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and (Uttarakhand).

