Lando Norris signs Formula 1 deal with McLaren

British Formula two Norris has signed a multi-year deal to join McLaren's lineup starting in 2019, the team announced on Monday.

Norris will team up with Spain's Carlos Sainz, and is currently a member of McLaren's young program competing at the Formula Two level, where he holds the second spot in the general classification, reports news.

"To be announced as a race for is a dream come true. Although I have been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality," Norris said in a statement on McLaren's website.

The also tweeted a photo of himself as a boy spinning doughnuts in a go-kart, with the caption "If I could go back and tell this guy he'd be a driver in 2019, he wouldn't believe me."

Norris has already taken part in tests carried out in in 2017 as well as and in 2018.

said: "Norris is an integral part of our plan for rebuilding our Formula One operation for the future, and he has already developed a strong relationship with the team."

"He's fast, he learns quickly, and has a on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together," Brown added.

