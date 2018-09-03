Chennaiyin FC participate in CSR initiative with MIFA

Chennaiyin FC participated in a (CSR) initiative with the Malaysian Indian Association (MIFA) here.

As part of the initiative, a few players and coaching staff from CFC visited two schools - and Fletcher Tamil School, and helped conduct clinics at both venues.

CFC along with players and visited after accompanied by Inigo Calderon, Karanjit Singh and Dhanpal Ganesh had visited on Sunday.

After addressing the kids present, the CFC coaches and players were joined by MIFA representatives and players in conducting a clinic at both the schools. They spent a considerable amount of time with the kids, advising them on their technique and skill. They taught them some basic drills and exercises in training.

Chennaiyin FC will take on MIFA in their second pre-season friendly on Tuesday, September 4 at 6:30 PM IST (9 PM Time) at the in Selangor, Their first pre-season outing against the FA U19s on August 29 ended 0-0.

--IANS

dm/gau/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)