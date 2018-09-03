Team for PanAfrica Rally announced

TVS Factory Rally team on Monday announced a four-rider squad for PanAfrica Rally, a competition of Motorbikes, Quads/ and (buggies).

The team comprises racers Aravind KP, along with and the French brother duo Michael and for the event, which will take place in from September 8-15.

Commenting on the team announcement, of TVS Racing B. Selvaraj, said: " TVS Factory Rally team's last outing at the PanAfrica Rally resulted in a double podium finish and gave our team a lot of confidence"

"The team is well prepared in terms of man and machine. This time, we have a promising line-up of racers. Additionally, the technical crew has done good work on the machine, incorporating the learnings from previous Rally events. We look forward to a strong show," he added.

