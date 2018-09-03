S. Korean U-23 footballers return to heroes' welcome with Asiad gold

South Korea's under-23 national team players returned to a heroes' welcome on Monday after winning the gold medal at the 18th in

The 20-player team, led by Kim Hak-bum, received a warm welcome from hundreds of fans at The players and coaching staff took a group photo with their gold medals before they disbanded, reports news agency.

defeated 2-1 in extra time to claim their Asiad men's title. and scored a goal apiece at in Cibinong, south of

"We earned a good result because of our players' hard-working effort," Kim said. "We want to thank our fans for supporting us."

Three wild-card members -- Son Heung-min, and -- were pivotal for South Korea's gold medal run. Son was the captain of the team, while Hwang finished as the top scorer with nine goals. Jo conceded only two goals in the five matches he played.

"The three players did more than what they were supposed to do," Kim said. "They really lead their young teammates well."

With the gold medal, the 20 players are now exempt from their compulsory military service that is about two years long. They can now take a basic four-week training program for the service.

Among members, eight players will have to continue their international duty as they also received a call-up from the senior national team.

Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Jo Hyeon-woo, Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Seung-woo, In-beom and will now work with Paulo Bento's squad for upcoming friendly matches.

are scheduled to take on on Friday and four days later.

The (KFA) said the eight players who competed at will join the senior national team at the (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul, on Tuesday. The other 16 players will begin training at the NFC later Monday.

