Lawrence, Russell take a trip down memory lane

Speaking at on Saturday, Russell said Lawrence was the last person cast in both their first movie together, "Silver Linings Playbook", and their second, "American Hustle", reports variety.com.

For "Silver Linings...", Russell said: "We thought you were too young and there were other in the front of the line who were close to getting the role." As for "American Hustle", however, Lawrence was busy with other movies and "technically not available".

"I called her up on her vacation and I said, 'I feel like I would be remiss as your friend if I did not give you one last chance to say no to this role," he recalled. "You said, 'will I get to have big hair and long nails and be crazy?' And I said yes, and you said, 'Okay, I'll do it'."

The two went in-depth on their partnership, from when they first met (at an luncheon, the same place she met another collaborator Darren Aronofsky), the movies they've done and even teasing their future team-ups.

