Leh avalanche: 6th body recovered

Rescue teams on Saturday recovered a sixth body of a civilian buried under an avalanche in district of Ladakh, the (BRO) said.

The avalanche struck the Khardung La pass on Friday trapping 10 people, while they were traveling in a truck at 7 a.m. Five of the bodies were recovered on the same day.

"We have today recovered the body of the 6th civilian who was buried alive under an avalanche in Khardung La yesterday," a said.

--IANS

