Jharkhand government website leaked workers' Aadhaar details: Report

Negligence in maintaining the security of a has resulted in the leaking of personal information and numbers of nearly 1,66,000 employees in India, reported on Friday.

A that was used to record employee attendance was left without a password since 2014, exposing numbers, names, job titles and phone numbers of workers on the Internet, claimed the report.

The Google-indexed website which has now been pulled offline was located with stored copies of the attendance record pages of employee information and photos -- on a sub-domain of the government's website.

"Digital transformation promises to bring significant economic gains to India, but only if cyber security keeps pace and since more personal data is being created and stored by more organisations, security measures must also be resourced commensurately," Steve Ledzian, Vice President, (APAC) at US-based cybersecurity company told IANS.

Last year, around half-a-dozen people died of starvation in Jharkhand because they were denied rations from the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops for failing to possess an card.

"It's important for Indian authorities to understand their security posture and risk profile so when incidents do happen, they can quickly spot the problem and respond appropriately," said Ledzian.

There was no official statement from the or UIDAI on the matter as of now.

--IANS

rp/na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)