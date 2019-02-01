Two IAF pilots killed in Mirage fighter aircraft crash in Bengaluru

Two pilots were killed after their fighter crashed during takeoff at the (HAL) airport in Bengaluru on Friday.

The incident happened near Yamalur, off old Airport Road, when the 2000 trainer fighter of HAL, flown by two pilots, crashed.

The was being flown by two test pilots of the and were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight after it had been upgraded by the HAL there.

A rescue operation was launched by the authorities. One of the two pilots died after managing to eject from the plane but he fell on the debris itself. The other pilot was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, senior IAF sources told ANI.

The reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained, but sources said prima facie it appeared that the plane had some technical defects. A detailed court of inquiry would find out the exact cause behind the crash.

The HAL is carrying out upgrade of the fighter aircraft fleet of the under a deal signed with The French firm Dassault carried out upgrades on the first two of the 49 planes while the remaining are being done by HAL.

