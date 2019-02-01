HAL regrets death of 2 IAF pilots in Mirage crash

The state-run (HAL) on Friday regretted the fighter crash which killed two (IAF) pilots during a test sortie in Bengaluru.

"HAL expresses condolences to the grief stricken families of the two pilots. The company has initiated an enquiry into the accident in co-ordination with the IAF," HAL said in a statement here.

and died after the upgraded crashed on a test sortie at the military airport in the city's eastern suburb, an official told IANS.

While Negi hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Abrol was from Ghaziabad in They were both test pilots with the IAF's and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE).

The crashed Mirage-2000, which was upgraded by HAL, was developed by French Dassault

