'Bohemian Rhapsody' loses GLAAD Award nomination after fresh allegations against Singer

'Bohemian Rhapsody' lost its GLAAD Media Award nomination in light of new allegations against director Bryan Singer.
In a statement obtained by People, the organisation said it "made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film -- Wide Release category this year" after four men reportedly accused Singer of sexual misconduct.
"This week's story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded," the statement continued. "Singer's response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used 'homophobia' to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first," it added.
GLAAD is a nonprofit organisation that monitors and promotes awareness and inclusiveness of the LGBTQ community in the media.
The annual GLAAD media awards recognise outlets for achievements in fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.
