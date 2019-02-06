Have always looked up to Prabhudheva: Varun Dhawan

Dhawan, who is reuniting with Prabhudheva in the upcoming film " 3D", says he has always looked up to the choreographer-filmmaker-

on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Prabhudheva.

"Oh Deva re The God of dance 3D'. Very excited to work with this man again. He is someone I have always looked up to," captioned the image.

Varun and Prabhudheva had previously worked together in Remo D'souza's directorial "ABCD 2" in 2015.

The "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" star then shared a poster of " 3D" in which Varun is seen lifting up his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

"This has to be the most difficult poster shoot of my life. P.S. Shraddha Kapoor is very light to carry, but I nearly broke her in half 'Street Dancer 3D'," he wrote.

"Street Dancer 3D" is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle ''Souza. It also features

The film is slated to release on November 8.

