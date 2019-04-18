Libya's UN-backed regime freezes security ties with France

Tripoli, April 18 (IANS/AKI) Libya's internationally recognised unity government is suspending all bilateral security accords with France, announced on Thursday.

The decision to suspend the accords between and follows France's support for rogue eastern Khalifa Haftar, said the Interior <inistry statement signed by Bashaga.

France, which has good relations with Haftar, last week blocked a statement calling on him to halt the assault on by his militia, according to diplomats.

France's support for Haftar has displeased Libya's former colonial ruler Italy, which supports the unity government and a UN-facilitated peace plan to stabilise the chaos-stricken North African country.

