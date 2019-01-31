Light snow in Kashmir, weather to improve

There was fresh snowfall in the Valley and rains in Jammu region on Thursday as the Met forecast improvement from Friday.

The minimum temperature in was minus 0.3 degrees Celsius while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 2.7 and minus 6, respectively.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 9.1, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 14.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu was at 10.1, Katra 8.2, Batote and Bannihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius.

