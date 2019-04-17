List for Roland-Garros Jr Wild Card Event announced

-
ALSO READ
Roland-Garros Jr Wild Card Series from April 29
'Roland Garros Junior Wild Card' series to take place in New Delhi from April 29 to May 1
Justine Henin to visit Delhi for Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series
India to be hit hard by new professional tennis structure
Infosys partners with Roland-Garros to reimagine tennis experience
-
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Wednesday announced a list of eight boys and eight girls, who will be competing in the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card event to be played on the clay courts at the DLTA Complex from April 29 to May 1.
The competition returns to the country for the fifth consecutive year. Four-time Roland-Garros winner Justine Henin will be in the city to encourage the participants in this edition.
The players will have the opportunity of interacting with the seven-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic Gold medallist from Belgium during the event. A special tennis clinic has been organized at DLTA where Justine will be seen playing with the kids and sharing her experiences as a professional tennis player.
The winners from India will make it to the main event in Paris, which will feature winners from China and Brazil as well. The winner of the wild card event in Paris in the boys and girls category will get the wild card for the Roland-Garros junior championship.
Boys: Mann Maulik Shah, Dev Javia, Kabir Hans, Madhwin Kamath, Sushant Dabas, Divesh Gahlot, Rhythem Malhotra, Denim Yadav
Girls: Salsa Aher, Kaavya Sawhney, Humera Shaikh, Bhakti Shah, Sarah Dev, Nikita Vishwase, Sunskrithi Damera, Gargi Pawar
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU