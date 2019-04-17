List for Roland-Garros Jr Wild Card Event announced

The Association (AITA) on Wednesday announced a list of eight boys and eight girls, who will be competing in the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card event to be played on the clay courts at the from April 29 to May 1.

The competition returns to the country for the fifth consecutive year. Four-time Roland-Garros winner will be in the city to encourage the participants in this edition.

The players will have the opportunity of interacting with the seven-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic Gold medallist from during the event. A special clinic has been organized at DLTA where Justine will be seen playing with the kids and sharing her experiences as a professional player.

The winners from will make it to the main event in Paris, which will feature winners from and as well. The winner of the wild card event in in the boys and girls category will get the wild card for the Roland-Garros junior championship.

Boys: Mann Maulik Shah, Dev Javia, Kabir Hans, Madhwin Kamath, Sushant Dabas, Divesh Gahlot, Rhythem Malhotra, Denim Yadav

Girls: Salsa Aher, Kaavya Sawhney, Humera Shaikh, Bhakti Shah, Sarah Dev, Nikita Vishwase, Sunskrithi Damera, Gargi Pawar

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)