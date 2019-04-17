Focus on Kotla pitch as in-form DC play MI (Preview)

It will be a battle of equals when Capitals host Indians in their encounter at the on Thursday. Both teams are coming into the game having registered convincing wins in their previous encounters and are also seated at 10 points each on the table.

While Capitals have been on a roll in recent times and won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers -- have been inconsistent as is the case with them in the first half of the season. In their last three games, MI won against Kings XI Punjab, lost to Rajasthan Royals and won again in their last game against RCB.

But come Thursday, it will be a different ball game as both teams will need to adapt well to the low and slow wicket at the Kotla. While batsmen are used to playing on wickets where the ball comes on well to the bat, also boasts of primarily makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Adaptation will be the key for sure.

It will also be interesting to see how Pant approaches the game after the exclusion from squad on Monday. He was expected to board the flight to England before the selectors decided to back the experience of KKR While he still has age on his side, it isn't easy to cope with such setbacks. How Pant decides to answer the selectors' call will also play a role in deciding what the future holds for the star.

Delhi are otherwise starting to look like a team which is excelling at the right time and it would not come as a surprise if the three wins on the trot gives them the confidence to get the better of a Mumbai side which is also looking equally dangerous.

While they have quality bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and spinner Krunal Pandya, the batting has also looked good with showing sparks of his talent, rising to the challenges at the top and Hardik Pandya looking to finish well as he gears up for the role of finisher for in the showpiece event.

It will also be interesting to see the kind of wicket the is able to produce after the DC management made its position clear after losing to SRH in their last home game. It has been a while and the definitely had time to rework on the square. But clearly, speeding up the wicket will not be on the cards as that will need grass.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal

