Asia's 2022 World Cup qualifiers drawn

The draw for the first phase of Asia's qualifying round for in 2022 was made on Wednesday, featuring the continent's lowest ranked nations.

is still not clear as to how many teams will participate in the tournament with keen on his plan to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

Infantino also wants to potentially share the hosting duties originally awarded to with other nations in the

and are the other likely candidates who want to host the showpiece event and a decision will be made at the congress in on June 5 over the final number of participants and format of the competition.

Despite the uncertainty, Asian football officials conducted the draw for the first round of the continent's qualifying tournament.

The draw featured the region's 12 lowest ranked national teams.

will take on Bhutan, while are slated to meet

will play East Timor, while take on Bangladesh, face and face off against

The 12 nations will contest over two legs scheduled for June 6 and June 11.

The six respective winners will join Asia's top 34 teams in Round 2, which will commence in September.

The six matches will be the first 2022 qualifiers to be played worldwide.

Matches in Rounds 1 and 2 will double as part of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

2022 will be the second to be played in following Korea/ 2002.

AFC Round 1 draw:

v Brunei-Darussalam; v Sri Lanka; v Bangladesh; v Timor-Leste; v Pakistan; v Guam

--IANS

dm/bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)