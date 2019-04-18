Liverpool crush Porto, reach Champions League semis

reached semi-finals after comfortably beating 4-1, with the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, and grabbing a goal each.

also scored for Liverpool, which advanced 6-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 at home.

took control after Mane scored a goal in the 26th minute that was confirmed by video review after being initially disallowed for offside. Salah added to the lead in the 65th and scored for in the 69th, but Firmino ended any doubts in the 77th and Van Dijk closed the scoring in the 84th at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night.

Liverpool, which lost in the final last season, will now face Barcelona, which eliminated Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate on Tuesday, reports

Porto, which eliminated Roma in the round of 16, had won all of its four home games in this season, outscoring opponents 11-3.

It was the second consecutive elimination for the Portuguese champions against The English side routed 5-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of the round of 16 last season.

