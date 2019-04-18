Let's make this year count: Pandya tells Rahul

Their TV reality show controversy now firmly behind them, all-rounder urged compatriot K. to make the most of this year as both get ready to play for the country in starting May 30.

Rahul and were both named in the 15-member squad led by Virat Kohli, months after the pair were briefly suspended by theA Board of Control for in (BCCI) for their mysogynistic comments on a popular reality show.

On Rahul's 27th birthday, posted a picture with the opener on his account which read: "Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what !!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let's make it our year."

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya were also seen in the picture.

Rahul came back strongly after the suspension was lifted pending an inquiry by the BCCI ombudsman.AThe stylish right-hander turned out for aA' before faring well for India in the two-match T20I series against at home in February.

In the IPL so far, Rahul has looked in the pink of form for Kings XI Punjab. He is second on the list of batsmen with most runs with 387 in 9 matches, including a hundred, at 64.50. He has already hit four fifties so far.

Pandya has also been in form with the bat and has amassed 186 runs in 8 games at 46.50 with a strike rate of over 191. He has also picked 7 wickets so far at 33.28 including a man-of-the-match winning performance against Chennai Super Kings.

--IANS

dm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)