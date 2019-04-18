Rabada is a wonderkid, he is here to stay: Steyn

Rabada is a wonder-kid and has shown the mettle to shine on the international stage, feels and pacer

Rabada, 23, is regarded as one of the finest pacers of his generation and along with India's Jasprit Bumrah, is one of the two most sought after fast bowlers in the current crop. Playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the tearaway Proteas quick is the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name.

"You look at KG (Rabada), he's been bowling exceptionally well. is a wonderkid. Just hope he continues that kind of form. He's come on to the scene in international and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"We've seen players come in, show signs of extreme excellence and then fade away, but KG is someone we can get used to," told reporters on the sidelines of RCB's practice session at the Eden Gardens.

Ignored at the IPL auction, has been roped in as replacement for injured by RCB who are in a must-win situation after seven losses from eight games.

"He ( Gary Kirsten) asked me have I been playing, have I been bowling, and I said yes. I was actually prepping to play our local T20 tournament. It can sometimes be difficult coming halfway through the IPL and coming up, but we got through it, and here I am," said Steyn who will turn 36 in June.

"I wasn't originally picked up for the IPL, but that's totally okay. Coaches have plans and structures, and if you're not in those plans you shouldn't take it personally. It's nothing personal, it's business. But to be honest with you, I just love playing "

