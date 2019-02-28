Liverpool back in the groove to hammer Watford

and each scored twice as thrashed Watford 5-0 to maintain their one-point advantage over Manchester City in the title race.

Mane ensured it was not going to be a nervy night at Anfield by scoring twice in the first 20 minutes, including a spectacular backheel for his second.

added a third in the second half before Dutch centre-back Van Dijk headed two goals in the final 10 minutes.

It was a strong statement of intent from a team who had drawn four of their last five games, but who have genuine hope of becoming English champions for the first time since 1990.

As they sought to maintain the leadership, Liverpool's main concern was finding a way to overcome the absence of because of an

Klopp's solution to the problem was to reshuffle his three-man forward line, with Mane moving to the centre, and coming in on the left for only his second start of the season.

It was a move that paid off quickly for as only nine minutes in Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a fine cross for Mane to climb between and to head in.

Another Alexander-Arnold cross led to the second as Mane reacted brilliantly after a poor first touch by backheeling the ball over the advancing in the Watford goal.

Confidence restored, looked back in the groove and one passage of play, in the closing 10 minutes of the first half, had Watford barely able to keep up.

First Salah latched on to Alexander-Arnold's sublime lofted pass down the right, cut in and saw his shot touched on to the near post by Foster.

Then James Milner weaved through the Watford defence, only for Foster to block at his feet, before Fabinho sent a 25-yard shot wide.

and went close either side of half-time before Origi added a third goal to end any doubt. The Belgian received Robertson's pass on the left and cut in past to drive a shot between the unsighted Foster and his near post.

Watford offered little as an attacking threat, although missed a decent chance before half-time and substitute was denied twice by Alisson after the interval.

Liverpool emphasised their superiority as Alexander-Arnold claimed his third assist, delivering an outswinging free-kick that Van Dijk headed in.

They were not finished there; three minutes after his first goal, Van Dijk headed his second from a Robertson cross, and left Watford utterly defeated.

