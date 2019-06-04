Local body polls: TRS defeated in KCR's adopted village

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) suffered defeat in K. Chandrashekhar Rao's adopted village and her daughter K. Kavitha's own village but the ruling party was way ahead of others in the rest of the state in the rural local body elections.

The TRS candidate was defeated in Chinna Mulkanoor village in district, which was adopted by Chandrashekhar Rao in 2016. won Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) election.

In district too, the TRS was defeated in Pothangal village of Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter It came as another setback to Kavitha, who was defeated in the recent Lok Sabha elections in constituency.

Kavitha is enrolled as a voter in Pothangal, which is the village of her in-laws. The TRS candidate in MPTC election lost to his BJP rival.

Counting of votes polled in MPTCs and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) was taken up across the state on Tuesday.

According to the results declared by the so far, the TRS won 3,042 MPTC and 44 ZPTC seats, the main opposition bagged 1,101 MPTC and 3 ZPTC while the won 184 TMC and 20 MPTC seats. Others were elected in 487 seats.

Elections to 5,659 MPTCs and 534 ZPTCs across 32 districts were held in three phases last month. According to the State Election Commission, 2,426 candidates were in fray for the MPTC and 18,930 for the ZPTC elections.

Elections to 158 MPTCs and 4 ZPTCs were unanimous.

All the elected MPTCs will in turn chose Mandal Parishad presidents while elected ZPTCs will elect Zilla Parishad chairpersons. Elections for Mandal Parishad presidents will be held on June 7 while Zilla Parishad chairpersons will be elected the next day.

