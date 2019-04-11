Lok Sabha polls begin with voting in 91 seats

Voting began on Thursday across 91 constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories as the first phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

Voting for electing Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha (first phase) also started along with polling for constituencies. In these states, voters will cast two votes each.

In 10 states and two Union Territories -- (25), Telangana (17), (2), (2), Uttarakhand (5), (1), (1), (1), Lakshadweep (1), and (1), voting is happening in all parliamentary constituencies.

Polling also started in eight out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Kairana, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar, four - Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui - out of 40 seats in and two - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - out of 42 seats in

Of Maharashtra's 48 constituencies, voting in the first phase is happening in seven constituencies of Vidharbha, with the focus on -- the headquarters of the RSS -- and Chandrapur, the hometown of its chief

In Telangana, key constituencies where voting started include Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and

Voting also began in five constituencies in Assam, four in Odisha, two in (Jammu and Baramulla) and one each of (Bastar), (Outer Manipur), and ( West).

