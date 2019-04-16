JUST IN
Lucy Hale, Lucas Till to star in civil rights drama

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Lucy Hale and Lucas Till will star in Spike Lees civil rights drama "Son of the South".

"Son of the South" is based on the Bob Zellner autobiography "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement", reports variety.com.

It is about how Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a member of secret society Ku Klux Klan, is pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961.

Till will feature as Zellner and Hale as Carol Ann, Zellner's college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis will also feature along with Julia Ormond and Sharonne Lanier. Brian Dennehy plays Zellner's grandfather. Chaka Forman will portray the role of his activist father Jim Forman.

Lee is executive producing the project with Barry Alexander Brown directing it from his own screenplay.

The "Son of the South" shooting has begun in Montgomery, where many of the events took place.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 13:00 IST

