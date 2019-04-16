Lucy Hale, Lucas Till to star in civil rights drama

Actors and Lucas will star in civil rights drama "Son of the South".

"Son of the South" is based on the Bob autobiography "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement", reports variety.com.

It is about how Zellner, an native and grandson of a member of secret society Ku Klux Klan, is pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961.

will feature as and as Carol Ann, Zellner's college girlfriend. will also feature along with and plays Zellner's grandfather. Chaka Forman will portray the role of his activist father

Lee is executive producing the project with directing it from his own screenplay.

The "Son of the South" shooting has begun in Montgomery, where many of the events took place.

