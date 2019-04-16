Akela Cooper will be scripting 'The Nun' sequel

Cooper has been tapped to write the script for the next installment of "The Nun".

To date, the "Conjuring" universe has scared up $1.57 billion at the global box office. "The Nun" alone is the highest grossing film in the series earning more than $365 million worldwide, reports deadline.com.

Cooper is no stranger to the thriller and horror genre.

In addition to working on the Netflix Marvel series "Luke Cage", she was a for the film "Hell Fest". In addition to "Luke Cage", her TV credits include the wildly popular "American Horror Story" franchise and forthcoming series "Jupitor's Legacy".

Cooper's involvement with "The Nun" moves the needle when it comes to adding more female voices behind the camera to the male-dominated genre of horror.

She joins a growing list of recent female horror filmmakers that have been making waves including Jennifer Kent, Julia Ducournau, and

--IANS

dc/bc

