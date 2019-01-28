Lucy Davis in legal battle with former tenants

Davis is being sued by her former tenants over the "rat-infested" home she rented out in

Davis, who plays Aunt Hilda in the show "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", has been accused of letting a family live in a property that was in severe disrepair, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

and claimed they and their two children rented the home in Larchmont, Westchester, last year and paid six months worth of rent up front, totalling $46,000, reported aceshowbiz.com.

However, upon moving in, the couple allegedly found issues including a dangerous rat, bug and insect infestation, extremely overgrown trees, bushes and rotten wooden beams.

They also said there was a "seriously neglected, unmaintained and infectious pool and jacuzzi".

Among the accusations, the couple also reported rats and bugs were frequently entering their young daughter's bedroom through the overgrown foliage.

In another incident, Harmon reportedly scaled Davis' roof and placed her foot on a piece of "illegally attached latticework" that broke away and caused her to fall "15 feet to the ground below", aceshowbiz.com reported.

The legal documents claimed that she suffered a fractured pelvis, four herniated discs in her neck, two herniated discs in her back, and brain trauma, a collapsed lung, a torn lip labrum and painful bruising along the left side of her body.

Harmon said she now suffers from seizures, memory loss problems, vision problems and extreme pain.

The family's lawsuit, filed by in Los Angeles, was a cross-complaint after Davis sued to evict them from her home.

The "Wonder Woman" star, 45, claimed that the couple violated their agreement by trimming bushes themselves and also said that they fell behind on payments.

Davis has denied the accusations levelled against her.

