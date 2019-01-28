Lulu Group's hospitality investment arm enters Swiss market

(T14H), the hospitality investment arm of Abu Dhabi-based Group International, has signed a contract with Swiss for the upcoming in Rumlang,

According to a statement issued on Monday by the T14H, with the addition of the Intercity Hotel, it marks entry into mainland and joins a portfolio of $750m worth of luxury property across the UK, the and

The 260-room, 4-star hotel will open in 2020 and is located close to the It will be operated by (Steigenberger Hotels AG) under a 20-year lease contract.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, T14H, said: "With this contract, we are entering into mainland and it is an important milestone in the group's portfolio as we work towards becoming a billion-dollar investment firm by 2020."

Hailing from Kerala, Group's is M.A. Yusuf Ali, who now operates out of the UAE.

