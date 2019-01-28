Rahul promises minimum income guarantee for poor if voted to power

In a major bid to woo the poor ahead of the elections, on Monday promised minimum income guarantee for every poor person if the is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

"We cannot build a new while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty. If voted to power in 2019, the is committed to a minimum income guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty and hunger. This is our vision and our promise," he told a farmers rally here.

Gandhi said that no government in the world had taken such a step.

He also attacked and the BJP alleging that they had no money to waive loans of farmers but had no hesitation when it came to waiving loans of industrialists.

He said the new Congress government took a decision in 24 hours to waive farmers' loans in Chhattisgarh, something the BJP could not do in 15 years.

"Whenever we spoke of loan waiver, the BJP said they don't have money. In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan said he does not have money. In Delhi, Modi said he does not have money. They don't have money for farmers' loan waiver but they can waive loans of India's 15 richest industrialists," Gandhi said.

"What BJP could not do in 15 years, we did in 24 hours. There is no lack of money," he said.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi was creating an of Nirav Modi, and

"He is taking money from the and putting it in the pocket of an industrialist," he said referring to the controversial Rafale deal.

"We do not want two Indias that the BJP is trying to create -- one for the industrialists where they get everything and another for poor farmers which has nothing for them except listening to 'Mann ki Baat'," he said, referring to Modi's monthly radio programme.

The Congress added that the BJP tried to dilute the Congress' land acquisition bill which guaranteed four times the price of land to farmers compared to the market price and also ensured that if industrialists did not start work in five years, the land would be returned to farmers.

