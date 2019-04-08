JUST IN
Business Standard

Madras HC quashes land acquisition for expressway

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Madras High Court on Monday cancelled the land acquisition announcement for the controversial eight-lane expressway between Chennai-Salem at a cost of about Rs 10,000 crore.

Passing the orders in the case filed by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and several landowners, the court said the state government should restore the land to the owners and re-register it in their names within eight weeks.

The state government issued a notification last May and began acquiring land for the project, evoking strong protests from the farmers.

The project became a major campaign point for the opposition parties against the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

According to the court, environmental clearance was necessary for the 277.3 km road project and the report submitted by the consultant was not satisfactory.

The proposed expressway will pass through the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem.

Reacting to the court order, DMK President M.K. Stalin said the land kept by the farmers for their livelihood was taken away by the government let by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami with the help of the police.

Stalin said Palaniswami should announce that the state government will not appeal against the High Court order.

Speaking to the media, Ramadoss said: "This is a victory for the farmers. There is no need for this project. This is what we have said in our manifesto."

He said there was no link between the election and the judgement.

Speaking to a TV channel, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the government will not implement projects that would affect farmers.

He said the judgement has to be studied.

--IANS

vj/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 15:02 IST

