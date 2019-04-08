Madras HC quashes land acquisition for expressway

The on Monday cancelled the land acquisition announcement for the controversial eight-lane expressway between Chennai- at a cost of about Rs 10,000 crore.

Passing the orders in the case filed by and several landowners, the court said the should restore the land to the owners and re-register it in their names within eight weeks.

The issued a notification last May and began acquiring land for the project, evoking strong protests from the farmers.

The project became a major campaign point for the opposition parties against the ruling AIADMK government in and the government at the Centre.

According to the court, environmental clearance was necessary for the 277.3 km road project and the report submitted by the was not satisfactory.

The proposed expressway will pass through the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and

Reacting to the court order, M. said the land kept by the farmers for their livelihood was taken away by the government let by with the help of the police.

Stalin said Palaniswami should announce that the will not appeal against the High Court order.

Speaking to the media, Ramadoss said: "This is a victory for the farmers. There is no need for this project. This is what we have said in our manifesto."

He said there was no link between the election and the judgement.

Speaking to a TV channel, Fisheries Minister said the government will not implement projects that would affect farmers.

He said the judgement has to be studied.

