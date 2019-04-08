JUST IN
Business Standard

HC strikes down land acquisition for 8-lane expressway

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Madras High Court on Monday cancelled the land acquisition announcements for the controversial eight-lane expressway between Chennai-Salem.

The state government issued notification last May and began acquiring lands for the project evoking strong protests by the farmers.

The PMK and others had filed a case in the High Court against the road project.

Reacting to the judgement PMK spokesperson K.Balu told the media that it was a victory for PMK.

Speaking to a television channel, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the government will not implement projects that would affect farmers.

He said the judgement has to be studied.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 11:34 IST

